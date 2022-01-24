 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRRRRR
BRRRRR

snowman

While Monday's temperature was close to what is expected in Iowa during January, the National Weather Service predicts the next several days will be frigid. Bitterly cold conditions will be seen Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero are expected. Wednesday night into Thursday wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero are possible.

 DAVID HOTLE

Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks opens
Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks opens

On Monday people passing the Muscatine Family Restaurant got a pleasant surprise as they realized they had a new place to get a morning libation. Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks, on Park Avenue next to the restaurant, opened its doors — or rather its two drive-thru windows — to customers.

