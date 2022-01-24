While Monday's temperature was close to what is expected in Iowa during January, the National Weather Service predicts the next several days will be frigid. Bitterly cold conditions will be seen Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero are expected. Wednesday night into Thursday wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero are possible.
