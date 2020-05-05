Burglaries increasing in Muscatine, jail unable to detain due to COVID-19

MUSCATINE — According to the Muscatine Police Department, the city has seen a spike in reported burglaries in the last few months.
“The way the Iowa Code defines burglary is anyone that enters an occupied structure for the purpose of committing a theft, an assault or a felony therein, and the code does define a vehicle as an ‘occupied structure’,” said Muscatine Police Captain Steve Snider.
In April 2020, Muscatine had 40 reported and confirmed burglaries, with 28 of these being committed to vehicles. Last April, the number of burglaries reported was only 13.
When asked if there was a reason for such a significant jump in the numbers, Snider said, “It’s tough times for a lot of people, and a lot of people may be out of work. I’m not saying that’s the root cause of all this, but I’m sure that it plays into some of it. They’re just looking for easy money and are trying to generate some gains for themselves through illegal means.”
Snider said burglaries are often a crime of opportunity and many of the vehicles targeted in April were unlocked or open. While there are still cases of windows being broken many burglars will check car door handles to see if they’re unlocked.
The other 12 cases last month were buildings — including homes, businesses and garages. Along with stealing money and small valuables burglars take garage door openers, allowing them the opportunity to return to a garage later.
Several of the alleged burglars have been arrested, but a new policy put into place to stem the spread of COVID-19, means Muscatine Police officers were unable to detain them. According to Snider, this decision came down from the Muscatine Sheriff’s Department, which is in charge of the jail. “They have to worry about the legal ramifications of bringing someone in that may infect the jail’s population and cause an outbreak,” he said, “which could lead to possible lawsuits from other prisoners and other issues that could be a potential cost for taxpayers that (the Sheriff’s Department) is trying to avoid.”
Understanding residents' concerns, Snider said the rest of the judicial process is still intact and anyone who commits a crime will be punished. Anyone arrested is still cited, given a court date, and if sentenced, will go to jail. “The only difference is that normally we would hold people until they get their initial appearance… It’s just in this particular situation, we’re not doing that middle step.”
Snider wanted to encourage Muscatine citizens to remain vigilant and aware. “It all goes back to keeping valuables out of sight and keeping your property secure. By taking away an opportunity, you can increase your chances of not becoming a victim.” This includes locking doors, hiding valuables in cars or in the home and keeping them away from windows, installing alarms or security systems if possible and, of course, reporting any suspicious activity.
“We’re trying to deal with a bad situation the best we can, and we ask for people’s patience and understanding,” Snider said, “Hopefully we can return to our normal operations soon.”
