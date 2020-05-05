Burglaries increasing in Muscatine, jail unable to detain due to COVID-19

Several of the alleged burglars have been arrested, but a new policy put into place to stem the spread of COVID-19, means Muscatine Police officers were unable to detain them. According to Snider, this decision came down from the Muscatine Sheriff’s Department, which is in charge of the jail. “They have to worry about the legal ramifications of bringing someone in that may infect the jail’s population and cause an outbreak,” he said, “which could lead to possible lawsuits from other prisoners and other issues that could be a potential cost for taxpayers that (the Sheriff’s Department) is trying to avoid.”

Understanding residents' concerns, Snider said the rest of the judicial process is still intact and anyone who commits a crime will be punished. Anyone arrested is still cited, given a court date, and if sentenced, will go to jail. “The only difference is that normally we would hold people until they get their initial appearance… It’s just in this particular situation, we’re not doing that middle step.”