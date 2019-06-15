{{featured_button_text}}
C&S Pageant Systems Inc. 2019 Queens

Pictured, back row from left is: Noelia Phillips, Morgan Hodge, Stella Deese

Pictured, front row from left is: Peyton Yocom, Sydney Thomas, Sophia Lopez

C&S Pageant Systems Inc. crowns 2019 Queens

On Saturday, June 1, several girls ranging in age from 4 to 15 years competed in the 2019 C&S Pageant Systems Inc. program at the Performing Arts Center in Muscatine. Girls competed in private interview in the morning and onstage interview and party dress and gowns in the evening. The queens who were crowned will be involved in community service in Muscatine and Louisa counties as well as fundraisers to buy Christmas toys, games and puzzles to give to children at local hospitals.

The following titles were awarded:

Sydney Thomas, 2019 Little Miss Muscatine; Noelia Phillips, 2019 Miss Jr. Muscatine; Stella Deese, 2019 Miss Pre-Teen Muscatine; Morgan Hodge, 2019 Miss Jr. Teen Muscatine; Peyton Yocom, 2019 Little Miss Princess; Sophia Lopez, 2019 Miss Hospitality.

