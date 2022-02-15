Cerda sentenced to 10 years, stabbing survivor says "I want to be free to live my life"

Dianne McGuire took the witness stand Monday during Martin Cerda Jr.'s sentencing hearing and described the morning he stabbed her 10 times.

It was just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2019, and, according to McGuire, Cerda showed up drunk at her apartment in 1100 block of 16th Avenue in East Moline.

"I had worked a 16-hour day that day and I let you in because I knew you wouldn't leave," McGuire said. " ... I always stood beside you. ... But you took one of my knives from a drawer in my kitchen and tried to kill me.

"And when I fought back and tried to scream, you tried putting your fist down my throat to shut me up."

Cerda was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. He has been in the Rock Island County Jail since the morning of the incident.

McGuire looked at Cerda just once during her statement. She held back tears. But she and her daughter, Faith McGuire, broke down and cried when Cerda read his own statement before the sentence.

"It was when he said he loved me and there was a time when he wanted to marry me," McGuire said after the sentencing. "It is very hard to think about those times and then know all the damage he did that night. So much damage."

McGuire received a total of seven stab wounds to her head, face and neck. Cerda stabbed her three more times in her back, puncturing both lungs. The blade of the knife Cerda used broke off in her back after the last stab. She said Cerda left after he took her phone and keys. Fearing she was dying, she tried to get to her daughter's apartment.

"We live right next to each other," McGuire explained. "That's the part that really hurts me — seeing my daughter traumatized when she found me. It was a horrible thing to see."

East Moline police said after the attack Cerda fled to Rock Island and was arrested there with the help of the Rock Island Police Department.

McGuire attempted to get a restraining order against Cerda — with whom she had a relationship — in the days leading up to the attack. She accused Cerda in the order of repeatedly saying he wanted her murdered and she should watch her back.

She also stated in the order Cerda hit her face on March 16, 2019, and July 12, 2019, and he had taken her butcher knife.

Cerda originally was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault. McGuire said she was disappointed the attempted murder charge was not pursued.

"He came to my apartment and he came into my bedroom. He left my bedroom and went to my kitchen and opened a drawer and took out one of my knives," McGuire alleged after the sentencing. "The door is right next to my kitchen. He could have left. He could have walked out that door.

"But instead he came back. And he came back to kill me."

McGuire said reading her impact statement was "not as bad as I thought it would be."

"I imagine I'll spend the rest of my life trying to get over what happened," McGuire said. "And sometimes it really helps to talk with other people about it. Being up there helped, in a way. But it can be really hard at different times."

McGuire said she worried about the trauma her daughter went through. And she said there were times when she "still gets scared."

"There's this moment — when he was trying to put his fist down my throat — that I was sure I was going to die," McGuire said. "But I fought him off. Now I want to be free to live my life."

