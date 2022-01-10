 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
date 2022-01-10

Coats offered against winter weather
Coats offered against winter weather

Coats offered against winter weather

Again this year Tiny Toon is offering a free "take a coat, leave a coat" rack outside its office on Second Street. Those in need without winter clothing are invited to get a coat to keep them warm in the winter months. People who are able are encouraged to donate coats to the rack. 

Again this year Tiny Toon is offering a free "take a coat, leave a coat" rack outside its office on Second Street. Those in need without winter clothing are invited to come down and get a coat to keep them warm in the winter months. People who are able are encouraged to donate coats to the rack. 

