Columbus Junction waste water facility put back up to bids

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A lower price is the primary hope of Columbus Junction officials when a second round of bidding on a revised waste water treatment facility is conducted next month.

While the city council set a Feb. 9 public hearing on the facility during its regular meeting Wednesday, the project actually goes back more than five years.

According to past discussions, the city was notified in 2016 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that because of new standards, its sewage treatment lagoon was no longer in compliance with regulations.

After several months of trying to adopt a unique algae-based technology as a possible solution, the potential high cost eventually forced the council to pull that design and look at a more traditional plan.

That plan called for a direct discharge pipe to the Iowa River with a UV system installed to kill bacteria. The initial proposal called for a lift station to be constructed on the backside of the UV system. That would have meant the city would only use it when the river level was high.