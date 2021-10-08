Council approves community satisfaction survey

MUSCATINE — Residents will soon have a chance to provide feedback on city services and the quality of life in Muscatine.

The Muscatine City Council approved Thursday $13,500 to Polco/National Research Center to administer a community survey. Mayor Diana Broderson said $14,000 had been budgeted this year for completion of the community survey. The last time such a survey was taken by the city was in 2011.

“NRC will collaborate with city staff to conduct this survey which actually provides Muscatine residents with an opportunity to rate the quality of life in Muscatine,” Broderson said. “The survey results will be compared to national benchmarks."

NRC is the preferred vendor for the International City/County Managers Association.

Council member Kelcey Brackett said this kind of outreach to the community was “long overdue” and he looks forward to the results. Broderson said it was forward thinking on the part of city administrator Carol Webb and feels the survey would gather a lot of useful data.

“We need to encourage the residents to participate in the survey because it is nothing without their input,” council member Peggy Gordon said.