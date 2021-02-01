Council pay to be reviewed before 2022 budget process

After the meeting, Brackett said that he wasn’t necessarily saying the council should get a raise. He brought the subject up because he didn’t even know when the last time council pay was examined.

“I partly brought it up because I don’t like the way it is handled now in the city,” he said. “Basically the council has to request if there is a raise. I don’t think we should be the ones proposing a dollar amount anyway. A compensation board seems appropriate. I just wanted it looked at to see if it is at an appropriate level right now.”

He said the council or a compensation board should review council pay every two to four years.

Broderson said that Muscatine County has a neutral compensation board to determine if elected officials are given a raise each year. She believes the city can be included in the board if it chooses. Brackett said if there is a third party that can make the recommendation, the council should consider using it.

Webb said she has a list of comparable cities to Muscatine and she could check to see how much council members make in those cities. Iowa City council officials make $11,960 with the mayor making an additional $3,000. Council members also have access to health insurance offered to half-time city employees.

“I think when the pay was started it was more of a way to cover expenses,” Broderson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0