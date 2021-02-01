Council pay to be reviewed before 2022 budget process

MUSCATINE — If the Muscatine City Council decides to consider whether council members should get pay increases during the 2022 budget cycle, any increase wouldn’t be implemented until after the next election.
During a special budget session Saturday, council member Kelcey Brackett asked about the possibility of revisiting council member salaries prior to next year’s budgeting session. He stressed that he was not proposing anything at this time, but did ask when the last time council salaries were reviewed. During the discussion, Mayor Diana Broderson asked council member Dewayne Hopkins if council salaries were reviewed when he was the mayor.
It has been about a decade since the issue has come up.
“I would say next year maybe look at something we can propose in the future,” Brackett recommended.
Currently council members make $4,000 per year no matter which seat they hold and the mayor makes $7,000 per year. Council members do not get insurance benefits as part of their compensation. In Iowa. Most cities either compensate council members on a yearly basis or by meetings they attend.
City administrator Carol Webb commented that according to city code, one council can vote for a pay increase, but the increase won’t take effect until the next council is seated after an election.
After the meeting, Brackett said that he wasn’t necessarily saying the council should get a raise. He brought the subject up because he didn’t even know when the last time council pay was examined.
“I partly brought it up because I don’t like the way it is handled now in the city,” he said. “Basically the council has to request if there is a raise. I don’t think we should be the ones proposing a dollar amount anyway. A compensation board seems appropriate. I just wanted it looked at to see if it is at an appropriate level right now.”
He said the council or a compensation board should review council pay every two to four years.
Broderson said that Muscatine County has a neutral compensation board to determine if elected officials are given a raise each year. She believes the city can be included in the board if it chooses. Brackett said if there is a third party that can make the recommendation, the council should consider using it.
Webb said she has a list of comparable cities to Muscatine and she could check to see how much council members make in those cities. Iowa City council officials make $11,960 with the mayor making an additional $3,000. Council members also have access to health insurance offered to half-time city employees.
“I think when the pay was started it was more of a way to cover expenses,” Broderson said.