Council rejects motion for parking change on Fairview Avenue

MUSCATINE -- Several residents of Fairview Avenue called foul Thursday evening when the Muscatine City Council began discussing removing even-side street parking. They said the problems are coming from outside the neighborhood.

The council learned the Muscatine Traffic Committee has received many requests regarding parking on Fairview between Canon Avenue and Holly Street during its Oct. 27 meeting.

The street is 26 feet wide, which is not wide enough to support parking on either side, let alone both. To improve safety the committee recommended the council reduce parking to one side of the street. Since parking is already eliminated on the even side of the street in the blocks to the south, the committee recommended the even side parking be eliminated. The decision was based on reports of several people who have had vehicles hit on the street and the issues faced by snow removal crews. The area has 15 homes.

“I think I would like to hear as many people in this community come and voice their opinion, write a letter, send an email, whatever,” said council member Osmond Malcolm while showing a letter he received about the proposal. “If they don’t want to have it taken away, why would we do that? This is their environment and we represent them.”