Creations by Oz creates fun experience

MUSCATINE — Working on an ornate chain at the front desk of Creations by Oz Thursday, Melissa Osborne stopped her work to visit with a customer who had stopped in to price some items.

Osborne said one of the best things about her job was getting to meet people who come in, some of whom just want to talk. She chuckled that many times she gets to be the “bartender,” serving liquor to people as the store offers a full selection of beers and wines that are not available in many places.

The business has been at its location at 110 E. Second St. for seven years, as of May 1, but Osborne’s enjoyment of making jewelry, the origin of the business, goes back 18 years.

“I’ve been doing jewelry design for 18 years,” she said. “I’ve always had a studio attached to the house or something. The rest of what we do here, means we roast our own coffee, make our own body care as well as do the jewelry. We also make our own cooking oil and we are a full bar. We carry wines and beers. We have hand-blown glass. I can commission artwork for all things except for the jewelry. I’m the only one who does that here.”

Osborne said that it is a matter of pride for her to try to use all local artists to fulfill customer needs.

Creations by Oz began as Osborne and her husband, Jeff Osborne, were commuting to Muscatine from Iowa City. Osborne had decided she did not want to open a store in Iowa City.

“When we found the building we are in it was absolutely perfect,” she said. “We just happened to be looking and it worked out. Then it morphed. We just saw what our customers wanted and we continued to morph, and change and add and delete whatever anyone wanted we tried to become.”

Recently the back of the store has been opened up for people to hold parties. The business website will be getting an upgrade soon.

Creating jewelry is still Osborne’s first love. She said the goal is to create the highest quality product at a reasonable price. She said that she brokers her own stones from all over the world and that every creation is unique.

Osborne said that the holiday season in 2021 was the best the store has ever had. She promises a continued good experience for anyone coming to visit.

“It’s a respite,” she said. “It’s fun. It’s different every single time. It’s worth the trip. You can have a glass of wine while you shop. You can just have a glass of wine and sit down. You can shop for jewelry, soaps, bath bombs. If you don’t see what you want, we can make something custom. We value our customers’ ideas. That’s how we exist.”

