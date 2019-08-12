{{featured_button_text}}
A man riding a bike on U. S. Highway 61 early Monday was injured in a hit-and-run crash, according to an Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:50 a.m. Monday. Both the vehicle and the cyclist were northbound. The injured cyclist, whose name was not release Monday, was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria.

Iowa State Patrol, which continues the investigation, was assisted at the scene by Muscatine police and fire crews. The Muscatine Police Department is asking for anyone who has information about the crash to contact police at 563-263-9922, ext. 608.

