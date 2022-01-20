Depositions to be taken for Mandsager lawsuit against city of Muscatine

The suit claims Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness, or negligent infliction of emotional distress by Broderson, alleging it was common for Broderson to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” This was the subject of a previous lawsuit.

A civil conspiracy is also cited in the suit, claiming the defendants had conspired to have Mandsager terminated. It also says there had been intentional interference with the contract, alleging Broderson had conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager. He had been city administrator since 2009 and had recently been given a pay increase after a performance evaluation.

During the Oct. 17, 2019, meeting, Brackett had requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document required city workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they have a work-related conversation with an elected official.