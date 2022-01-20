Depositions to be taken for Mandsager lawsuit against city of Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Discovery is continuing in the lawsuit brought by former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager against the city and four former and one current council member.
The trial is set to begin Nov. 14 and last for five days. A jury trial has been requested.
According to court documents, live depositions will be taken from the defendants in the case. The document shows former Mayor Diana Broderson and former city council member Kelcey Brackett will give their depositions on Jan. 26 and council member Nadine Brockert, former council member Osmond Malcolm and former council member Santos Saucedo will be on Jan. 28.
The documents also show that a settlement/pretrial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 22. During the conference, attorneys are expected to disclose the settlement demands and offers.
Mandsager was removed from his position as city administrator on Dec. 5, 2019. He is suing the mayor and the four council members who voted to end his contract, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination, and retaliatory and vindictive conduct. According to a motion filed in Muscatine County Court on Feb. 17, 2021, by attorney Donald Beattie of Beattie Law Firm of Des Moines, Mandsager requests relief from suffered damages including past wage loss, future lost wages, emotional distress, and other damages allowed by law.
The suit claims Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness, or negligent infliction of emotional distress by Broderson, alleging it was common for Broderson to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” This was the subject of a previous lawsuit.
A civil conspiracy is also cited in the suit, claiming the defendants had conspired to have Mandsager terminated. It also says there had been intentional interference with the contract, alleging Broderson had conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager. He had been city administrator since 2009 and had recently been given a pay increase after a performance evaluation.
During the Oct. 17, 2019, meeting, Brackett had requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document required city workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they have a work-related conversation with an elected official.
An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations. During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite.
The suit says no specific example was cited.
Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability. After the meeting, a citizen objected to not being given a chance to speak on the subject. Broderson said she had accidentally skipped over the public comment on the agenda, but that she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.
In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued due to COVID-19 concerns. It is now considered moot because the council has already hired Carol Webb as city administrator.