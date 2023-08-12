On Aug. 10, 2020, Chris Jasper, now the Muscatine County Emergency Management Coordinator, was working in the Muscatine County Communications Center. He noticed several 911 calls were coming in when the cameras mounted on the outside of the Muscatine County Safety Center suddenly started shaking.

Sitting two floors underground, Jasper saw that the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning earlier in the day. He saw some reports of inclement weather in other counties, including Linn and Clinton counties. Then it hit — winds with a sheer of about 100 mph that lasted more than 30 minutes. For the next nine hours, Jasper and two other dispatchers never moved from their phones as waves of emergency calls came in. At one point, they had 67 calls holding.

“I just remember sitting and looking at the cameras shaking and moving. It seemed to last forever,” Jasper said. “All of a sudden, 911 just blew up. Then we knew something was going on.”

A derecho, an intense straight line of windstorms that hit millions of acres from Nebraska to Indiana, had arrived in Muscatine County. Winds of up to 140 miles per hour — the equivalent of a category 4 hurricane — impacted eastern Iowa and left hundreds of thousands without power for weeks and months of cleanup.

Jasper said the derecho, which caused over $1 billion in damage statewide, had not hit Muscatine County as hard. According to former county emergency manager Brian Wright, winds in Muscatine reached well over 60 mph that day. With these winds came the loss of many trees, roof damage in some areas, and some damage within three of Muscatine’s parks. It was later confirmed there had been 75 mph wind gusts in the downtown Muscatine area.

Outside of the city, other parts of Muscatine County were also affected. Communities like Wilton, Atalissa and West Liberty experienced 80 mph winds, which caused West Liberty’s power grid to experience a brief shutdown. Several other communities were without power for extended periods.

Former Muscatine County Dispatcher Lisa Sutton’s house was damaged during the storm when a tree fell on the roof, but she remained at the safety center.

Looking back on that day, Jasper said, in his new role as emergency management coordinator, the county is prepared for that kind of storm.

“We have an extensive emergency operations plan that any time we get any kind of severe weather event, we put our plans into motion,” he said. “We have 15 support servers and, depending on how bad it is, we turn on various functions.”

He said derechos are uncommon, occurring about every five years. He said more common storms in Muscatine County are tornadoes and straight-line winds.

“But not like that,” he said. “Straight line winds usually last about 15 minutes around here. That was a constant, hour-long high wind event. We are used to high winds, just not to that extent.”