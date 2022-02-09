Disposition proceedings held on animals rescued from Muscatine County home

MUSCATINE – A dispositional hearing was held Tuesday in Muscatine County Court in reference to 28 dogs and one cat that were rescued from a camper in rural Muscatine County on Jan. 9.

During the hearing, the court ordered the Petition for Disposition be granted and the animals involved in the case were deemed to be “threatened.” The court ordered 27 of the dogs and the cat disposed of by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office will release custody of the animals to “It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources” in Muscatine.

One dog will be allowed to return to its owner, Stephanie Dawn Harrison, 46, of Muscatine, based on stipulations, including the dog being spayed and payment of the associated costs, proof of a stable and secure home for the dog with an initial welfare check conducted by “It Takes A Village” prior to the release of the dog to the owner, and a bi-monthly welfare check for the next year.

The owner is also required to notify the sheriff’s office of any change in residency and, if that residency is outside of Muscatine County, the owner will be subject to welfare checks by a similar organization to ensure compliance.

Harrison was charged on Feb. 9 with one count of animal neglect causing serious injury, one county of animal neglect causing injury, and one count of animal neglect.

During a Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 26, Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry was given permission to attempt to recover expenses stemming from the investigation. He said there had been a similar case about a year earlier in which a Muscatine County woman was charged with seven counts of animal neglect after 59 animals were located at her residence. Susan Purcell-Varnell, 66, pleaded guilty to three counts of animal neglect and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, It Takes a Village filed a complaint alleging a woman was living in a camper on a property with dozens of dogs and one cat and that the camper was uninhabitable because of its condition. Based on information obtained and corroborated by the sheriff’s office, a State of Iowa search warrant was obtained.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Muscatine County Zoning Office and It Takes a Village executed the search warrant at the property and on the camper. On arrival, a single drop cord was found running from the residence on the property to the camper and the windows on the camper were iced over. On entry 28 dogs and one cat were located throughout the camper. The camper was confirmed to be uninhabitable because of the amount of feces and subsequent odor. The property owners were provided notice by zoning officials that the trailer was deemed a dangerous building and was unsafe for human occupancy.

