Dozens of animals rescued from camper

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Muscatine County Zoning Office and It Takes a Village executed the search warrant at the property and on the camper. On arrival, a single drop cord was found running from the residence on the property to the camper and the windows on the camper were iced over. On entry 28 dogs and one cat were located throughout the camper. The camper was confirmed to be uninhabitable because of the amount of feces and subsequent odor. The property owners were provided notice by zoning officials that the trailer was deemed a dangerous building and was unsafe for human occupancy.

The release said neither of the property owners was the female identified as living in the trailer and possessing the animals.

Under Iowa Code 717B.5, which outlines the rescue of threatened animals, the sheriff’s office contracted with It Takes a Village for the maintenance of the rescued animals. The animals will be cared for and remain with them until dispositional proceedings can be held.