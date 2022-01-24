Dozens of animals rescued from camper

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to give Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry permission to attempt to recover expenses stemming from an investigation in which over two dozen animals were seized by law enforcement.
Barry told the supervisors Monday morning that the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office took 28 dogs and one cat into custody. He reported the animals were taken to It Takes a Village Animal Rescue. The animals were seized on Jan. 19, and Barry said the county had 10 days from that date to take action.
“I need to initiate a suit to recover those maintenance costs as well as any attorney’s fees related with the action, which is filed as a civil action and is separate from any criminal charged which may be filed,” Barry said.
He commented there had been a similar case about a year ago in which a Muscatine County woman was charged with seven counts of animal neglect after 59 animals were located at her residence. Susan Purcell-Varnell, 66, pleaded guilty to three counts of animal neglect and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, It Takes a Village filed a complaint alleging a female subject was living in a camper on a property with dozens of dogs and one cat and that the camper was uninhabitable because of its condition. Based on information obtained and corroborated by the sheriff’s office, a State of Iowa search warrant was obtained.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Muscatine County Zoning Office and It Takes a Village executed the search warrant at the property and on the camper. On arrival, a single drop cord was found running from the residence on the property to the camper and the windows on the camper were iced over. On entry 28 dogs and one cat were located throughout the camper. The camper was confirmed to be uninhabitable because of the amount of feces and subsequent odor. The property owners were provided notice by zoning officials that the trailer was deemed a dangerous building and was unsafe for human occupancy.
The release said neither of the property owners was the female identified as living in the trailer and possessing the animals.
Under Iowa Code 717B.5, which outlines the rescue of threatened animals, the sheriff’s office contracted with It Takes a Village for the maintenance of the rescued animals. The animals will be cared for and remain with them until dispositional proceedings can be held.
On Jan. 13, It Takes a Village posted on its Facebook page that it had been contacted regarding the situation with over two dozen dogs. It also said that it needed to obtain a shelter facility as soon as possible, asking for donations to assist in the founding of a shelter. It was announced that the goal to rent a shelter for six months had been raised.