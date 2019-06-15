Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative announces awards
Aaron Kiesewetter, Letts, and Danielle Krogstad, Letts, have been awarded $1,000 college scholarships from Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative. The Cooperative awards one year, $1,000 college scholarships to 20 area high school seniors. The scholarship winners will be recognized at the Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative district meetings to be held in July and August.
The Cooperative also announced that Luke Burlage, Nichols, has been named the winner of the Cooperative's 2019 Youth Tour.
The Youth Tour program sends high school students to Washington, D.C., for a week-long stay. During the tour, students learn about electric cooperatives, American history, U.S. government and develop a greater understanding of their role as an American citizen. The students will participate in National Youth Tour Day, visit with legislators and explore the sights and sounds around the nation's capital.
