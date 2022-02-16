Ending hunger: In its 40th year, River Bend Food Bank announces $9.4 million expansion

In February 1982, Tom Laughlin started sending food out the doors of the first food bank in the Quad-Cities as the farm crisis left thousands without jobs and the agriculture sector in turmoil.

Food banks were a relatively new concept at the time. Food pantries relied on independent food and monetary donations. But the local food bank’s founders saw operations in other cities that collected food from manufacturers that otherwise would’ve met the landfill and diverted it to stock food pantries instead.

John Deere, which had laid off thousands of workers during the crisis, gave $60,000 in seed money to start the operation.

“It (River Bend Food Bank) was an early response to the farming implement crisis that affected the major employers in the Quad Cities: Case, Harvester, Deere,” said Laughlin, the former president and CEO of the River Bend Food Bank. “That was late '70s, early '80s. So, just a concerned group of citizens about that time were interested in food insecurity and knew the need was going to rise.”

Over the course of 40 years, the River Bend Food Bank’s rapid rise in meals distributed to area food pantries called for a need for more space. The food bank outgrew its first 20,000-square-foot Moline warehouse, and moved across the river in 2014 to its current Kimmel Drive location, tripling in size.

As a new CEO and President of the River Bend Food Bank, Mike Miller set an ambitious goal soon after the food bank settled in its new location: triple the number of meals the food bank distributed by 2025.

The food bank hit that goal in 2020.

The ultimate aim of the food bank’s growth, Miller said, is to literally end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

“There's a day in our future where every man, woman and senior goes to bed having eaten and that's what we're going for that,” Miller said. “So, we still need to grow to work toward that day, but right now we are bursting at the seams.”

This year, the food bank is aiming to raise $9.4 million for an expansion that will add volunteer space and more warehouse storage, the food bank and its partners announced in a media event on Tuesday.

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Project NOW executive director Dwight Ford, campaign co-chairs Amy Jones and Nate Clark, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, a representative from Congresswoman Cheri Bustos' office, and Miller each overturned a ceremonial spade-full of corn kernels Tuesday to mark the "ground breaking" and nod to Deere and Co.'s seed money given more than 40 years ago.

The food bank estimates the extra space will help distribute 50% more meals. Already, River Bend installed a new cooler and freezer that offer more cold storage for fresh vegetables and fruits, which has grown to be almost a third of the food it distributes.

In 2014, the food bank delivered 7.3 million meals to local food pantries, soup kitchens and other food partners. In fiscal 2021, Miller said, the food bank distributed 22.4 million meals.

But, Miller said, barring the pandemic, that’s not because there’s more need.

“When I give that statistic people say ‘oh that’s a shame that the need has gone up so much’,” Miller said. “In actuality, the need was that much before then, other than COVID, the need was there before, we’ve just been able to meet more of the need.

The need already existed, it’s not that the problem got worse,” Miller continued.

Jones, one of the campaign co-chairs and director of philanthropy for Royal Neighbors of America, recalled how her and her family waited in line to get groceries from a food pantry in Maquoketa, which is supplied by the food bank.

"I was holding my mom's hand and I asked her why we were standing there and why it was taking so long. And she was honest with me. She told me that we were there waiting for food. And so are all these other people. That's a pretty strong memory for a 4-year-old," Jones said. "... Also, it doesn't get past me that I'm 42 years old and the food bank is 40 years old today. So I am a physical example of what it means of 40 years of progress to go from a family that needed food to a very successful and thriving family. I'm grateful that when we needed it, we had neighbors, community leaders and business community that understood the investment we need to make each other and how that investment can change lives immediately and for the future."

For the River Bend Food Bank, ending hunger is, in part, a math problem.

According to a Map the Meal Gap from Feeding America, which River Bend is an affiliate of, in 2019, 10.3% of the population of River Bend’s 23 counties it serves are food insecure. That’s about 107,000 people.

“We track that,” Miller said of the map. “They use census data, they use interviews, they do a lot, every year, we kind of look at all the information and identify how many people don't have enough food.”

But making sure everyone has enough to eat is more than a numbers game, Miller said. People need to know where to go to get food and feel comfortable using it.

“One of the biggest barriers to putting having that day out there with no one goes to bed hungry is keeping people informed, and just being as welcoming as possible to encourage people to take advantage of it.”

“… We try often not to say, ‘if you need food come to us,’” Miller said. “We try to say, ‘if this will be helpful to you. People are always like, ‘oh, there's somebody worse off than I am.’ But if food would help you make ends meet, please come see us.”

The food bank employs about 40 people across its three locations, and about 4,000 volunteers help pack, deliver, and keep up operations at the food bank.

The new building will roughly double the space available for volunteers at the food bank, and will add a training room and break room-esque area for volunteers. New office space, too, will be able to accommodate future hires.

It will also add thousands of square feet of space for manufacturers to drop off donated food to check for pests or bugs so if there is a problem, it wouldn’t contaminate the rest of the warehouse’s food supply.

Miller said the food bank received food donations at every step of the food chain: from manufacturers, community food drives, grocery stores and other donations.

“We get food from manufacturers. Maybe they made something incorrectly, maybe they added an extra ingredient or left an ingredient out or it was supposed to be a 60-ounce package and they only put 50 ounces in it,” Miller said. “They can't sell that. But it's perfectly good. And we give it away.”

For example, Miller said when Cheerios started making its cereal on a different manufacturing line so that it is gluten free, they mistakenly put the gluten free label on Cheerios made on a line with gluten products. So, Miller said volunteers took out the sealed plastic bag of Cheerios and put it in their own boxes with a gluten warning and distributed it.

Dorothy Cotton, who's the director of the Second Baptist Church food pantry in Rock Island, said she's excited for the extra cold storage to be able to supply more fresh vegetables and fruits, to offer those nutritious options.

She said she started running the pantry almost by accident, but it's grown to be part of her mission to help people find meals.

"The lady that used to run the food pantry got sick all of a sudden and passed away," Cotton said in a video directed by the food bank, "and so the food pantry was closed. There was a lady and her daughter who come to the food pantry door and knocked on the door and I told him that it wasn't open. The little girl started crying and I asked her what was wrong and she said, 'I'm hungry.' I told her I said wait just one minute. So I'm coming to the church, got the key and opened up the pantry and I've been doing it ever since."

