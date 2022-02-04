'Everyone is necessary': Escucha Mi Voz seeks to help excluded workers

WEST LIBERTY — While disappointed to learn the West Liberty City Council was not going to vote on funding the Excluded Workers Fund $261,000 — or about half of the money the city got from the American Rescue Plan — Ruth Palma reminded the council that they were discussing the well-being of people in their community.

Speaking to the council members present through a translator, Palma, a West Liberty resident for the past 14 years and one of the leaders of Escucha Mi Voz (Listen To My Voice), reminded the council of the stories they had heard from people in their own community about the hardships suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as hardships still being suffered.

“We all are human and at some point in our lives, we all have to give and take,” she said. “We are excluded workers. Besides paying millions of dollars in taxes each year we contribute and have been on the front lines during the pandemic.”

Over the last several months, several city and county governments in the area have heard the request from Escucha Mi Voz to contribute at least part of the money that has been received from the American Rescue Plan to help fund area workers who did not receive stimulus money from the federal government. Palma reminded the council that the money they asked for, which equals about $1,400 per worker, is about half of what people who got stimulus money received.

Since last year, essential and excluded immigrant workers have been organizing into core teams at their Hispanic Catholic parishes in Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, Columbus Junction, and Washington. The teams formed a new regional organization called Escucha Mi Voz, a spin-off of the Iowa City Catholic Worker. LULAC and Catholic Worker House of Iowa City, a nonprofit that houses undocumented immigrants, are two of the 16 groups that lobbied for the Excluded Workers Fund. Iowa City and Johnson County have contributed $2 million to such a fund.

Rev. Guillermo Trevino, who ministers over parishes in West Liberty and Columbus Junction, said that while he helped organize the requests, it is really the people of each community who are approaching their local governments. Trevino said what makes Escucha Mi Voz unique nationwide is that it’s the people who are approaching their governments for help. He does not know how many excluded workers are in the area.

“It’s amazing how far this thing has come,” he said. “There is still a lot of work to do but it is amazing how many towns it has spread to.”

Last year Trevino received training from the Gamaliel Foundation where he was taught to teach people to empower themselves. The foundation focuses on creating faith-based community organizations that can influence local government. The foundation is focusing on such issues as immigration reform, health care for all, jobs, affordable housing, and public transportation.

When asked about many workers who didn’t get stimulus being undocumented, Trevino answered with one of his favorite quotes from Pope Benedict XVI – “Everyone is willed; everyone is loved; everyone is necessary.”

“The American Rescue Plan called for cities to hold town hall meetings and talk with people in the city about how to best distribute that money,” he said "That includes all people – including the undocumented. These people are in our cities and they were the ones working and kept the country going. I think we learned throughout the country how important these excluded workers are. They're working. Every other person got their share and they are people too.”

Excluded workers seeking help can contact Trevino or the Catholic Worker House of Iowa City.

