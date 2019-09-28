Ewers-Snider Wedding

Ewers-Snider
Marissa Ewers and Tucker Snider of Coralville were united in marriage Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport with Joseph Karge officiating.
Marissa is the daughter of Jerry and Angie Ewers, Muscatine. She has a BA in psychology from the University of Iowa, Iowa City. She currently attends the University of Iowa and is in her third year of Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health. She is employed by Walgreen's Pharmacy.
Tucker is the son of Kirk and Gloria Snider, Muscatine. He has a BA in computer science from the University of Iowa. He is employed as a manager at Blackstone.
The wedding and reception were held at the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport.
The maid of honor was Jozelyna Calderon and the flower girl was Isabelle Holladay. Bridesmaids included Shannon Cosgrove, Nicole Haas, Crystal McElhose and Karita Hobbs.
The best man was Duncan Snider and the ring bearer was Ty Hobbs. Groomsmen included Bryce Keeler, Brad Schafer, Zack Clements and Noah Garcia.
