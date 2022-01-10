'Excluded workers' demand Muscatine County payments

MUSCATINE — As the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors began its yearly budgeting work, a group out of Eastern iowa is demanding the county allocate $2 million of the $8 million the county will receive in federal funding to assist residents who didn’t get stimulus checks.
In an email to the supervisors, the group Escucha Mi Voz (Hear My Voice), a spin-off of the Iowa City Catholic Worker, reported that during the COVID-19 health crisis frontline workers had risked health and safety to keep society running. It also said that “too many frontline workers have been excluded from stimulus checks, childcare payments, and unemployment insurance, slowing down the economic recovery.” It asks for a quarter of the American Rescue Plan funding to be given to workers.
“We demand the county invest Muscatine’s ARPA dollars in an Excluded Workers Fund to distribute $1,400 of direct assistance to every Muscatine County resident who was excluded from previous rounds of pandemic relief,” the email said.
The supervisors did not discuss the email other than to acknowledge they received it. The email was delivered by people from Muscatine County and four spoke during the meeting.
Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 1,500 excluded workers live in Muscatine County.
Previously the group has visited the Columbus Junction City Council and the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to make a similar request. In a previous interview, Rev. Guillermo Trevino Jr. said there are many reasons the workers did not receive a stimulus, including that many are undocumented immigrants. Iowa City Catholic Worker is an immigrant and refugee-led community.
In the last three months, essential and excluded immigrant workers have been organizing into core teams at their Hispanic Catholic parishes in Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, Columbus Junction and Washington. The teams are forming a new regional organization called Escucha Mi Voz.
Iowa City and Johnson County have contributed $2 million to such a fund. LULAC and Catholic Worker House of Iowa City, a nonprofit that houses undocumented immigrants, are two of the 16 groups that lobbied for the Excluded Workers Fund.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act, Louisa County will receive $2.4 million; Columbus Junction will receive $275,000; West Liberty will receive $522,000; Muscatine County will receive $8.3 million; and Muscatine will receive $3.3 million.