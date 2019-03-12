Faces and Places: Eagle Scout

Dylan Bishop Earns Eagle Scout Award
Dylan Bishop, Troop 783, Muscatine, has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout. Dylan has earned 39 merit badges during his seven-year scouting caree and held such leadership positions as chaplain aide and senior patrol leader. For his Eagle Scout project he built two eight-foot garden boxes with a bench between them for Mulberry Elementary School. The school wanted garden boxes to teach students how to grow flowers, fruits and vegetables. Dylan is the son of Mike Bishop and Kathy Prussman, Muscatine, and a senior at Muscatine High School. He plans to attend Iowa State and major in engineering with an emphasis in 3-D drawing. An Eagle Scout ceremony was held for Dylan and fellow Eagle Scout, Thomas LoBiancoat, Saturday, March 2, at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.