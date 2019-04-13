Try 3 months for $3
Faces and Places: Patriot's Pen Essay Contest

Patriot's Pen Essay Contest: Why I Honor the American Flag

Pictured left to right: Ben Nietzel, principal, Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School; Ralph Brewer, VFW post 1565 Aux Chaplain/Korean Conflict Veteran; Abigail VanBlarcom, 1st place winner, Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School, 8th grade; and Arlene Murray, VFW Post 1565 Aux.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments