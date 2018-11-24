Faces and Places

Junior Rifle Club Officers
The new 2018-2019 season officers for the Kerschenske Junior Rifles will be Sophie Crook, president; Clare Oldfield, vice president; Kiara Hallett, secretary; and Ella Evans, treasurer. The club is sponsored by the American Legion Post #27 in Muscatine.
These four members also shoot as a team against other Junior Rifle Clubs in the area and in the American Legion Championship that will be held in March 2019. This team is unusual as it is made up of all girls whereas usually teams are a combination of boys and girls.
The club shoots at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at the American Legion. Any youth, 12-20 years and still in school, interested in shooting may call and leave a name with Mike Blanchard at 563-513-5038 or Ray Dietrich at 563-263-2186.
