Faces and Places Nichols Christian Church VBS

Nichols Christian Church held a Vacation Bible School from Aug. 4-9. Twenty-nine children attended and enjoyed the, "ROAR! Life is wild and God is good," theme. During the week, the children collected $226 to go to the Mothers and Children of Zambia mission.
