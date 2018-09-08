Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Lauderdale Reunion
Cousins Myrle Abney, 90, and Dorothy Villagrana, 89, enjoy themselves with laughs and memories of years gone by at the 2018 Lauderdale Family Reunion held Sunday, July 29.

The descendants of Jasper Renold and Minnie Jane (Lamar) Lauderdale held a family reunion on Sunday, July 29, at Lone Tree Community Center. Forty-five members attended the reunion with Patricia Rogers, EL Sobrante, California, traveling the farthest. The oldest members attending were Myrle Abney, 90, and Dorothy Villagrana, who will be 90 in October, and the youngest was Leigh Tomasson. Next year's reunion will be held at the community center on Sunday, July 28.

