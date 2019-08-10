The descendants of William and Anna Wilson held a family reunion and potluck Saturday, Aug. 3, at Academy Park in Grandview with 39 people attending. William Wilson, 88, was the oldest to attend while Spencer Reisen, 2, was the youngest. Next year's reunion will be 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Academy Park in Grandview.
Current officers, Bill Hansford, president; Ella Mae Brotherton, vice-president; and Anna Mae Schmelzer, secretary-treasurer, will remain for the upcoming year.
Attending were Bill and Zelpha Hansford, of Letts; William Wilson, of Iowa City; Kimberly Gatzke, of Wilton; Ella Brotherton, Margaret Thompson, of Grandview; Beatrice McCleary, Dorothy Franklin, Don and Mary Jane Carter, Anna Mae Schmelzer, Debbie and Tom Antram, Mona and Robert Anderson, Barbara Heuer, and Randy Heuer, Lonny Hansford, Jeffrey Carter, Joe, Autumn, Emma, Eleanor and Elisabeth Harris, all of Muscatine; Marissa, Fianna and Spencer Reisen, of Washington; Tim and Linda Verink and Bob and Diane Sywassink, Carlene and Chuck Morrison, of Letts; Bill Wilson, of Atalissa; and Jeff and Tracie Wehmeyer, of Lone Tree; and Shirley Pender, and Kylee and Kayslee, of Blairstown.
