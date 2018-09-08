Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sturms Reunion
Buy Now

The Sturms sisters (L to R) Marlene Hartman, Janet Keeler and Mary Kay Bowman celebrate the Sturms Reunion on Aug. 26.

The descendants of Mary Ellen and Anderson Sturms held the annual family reunion Sunday, Aug. 26 at Discovery Park in Muscatine. Forty-six people attended with Mark Sturms traveling the farthest. Next year's reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 25 at Discovery Park in Muscatine with a lunch at 1 p.m. For more information, call Janet Keeler 563-263-8161.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments