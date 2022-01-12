Film offered to celebrate MLK Day

MUSCATINE – In honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, Muscatine Community College and Palms 10 in Muscatine are teaming up to offer a free movie on King’s life and the events leading up to the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights march.

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, MCC students and the public alike are invited to a free showing of the 2014 historical drama “Selma,” at the Palms 10. The film was nominated for Best Picture and won Best Original Song at the 87th Academy Awards. It also received four Golden Globe Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director and Best Actor, and won for Best Original Song.

“We’ve been looking for opportunities to collaborate with local businesses and to engage students,” said AC Overla, resident life and student engagement coordinator for MCC, said. “We are opening back up and we are looking for more opportunities to get students to in-person events.”

She said that "Selma" was chosen because it is fairly recent. She also commented that there are plenty of movies chronicling King’s life to choose from.

