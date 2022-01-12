Film offered to celebrate MLK Day

MUSCATINE – In honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, Muscatine Community College and Palms 10 in Muscatine are teaming up to offer a free movie on King’s life and the events leading up to the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights march.
At 9:30 a.m. Friday, MCC students and the public alike are invited to a free showing of the 2014 historical drama “Selma,” at the Palms 10. The film was nominated for Best Picture and won Best Original Song at the 87th Academy Awards. It also received four Golden Globe Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director and Best Actor, and won for Best Original Song.
“We’ve been looking for opportunities to collaborate with local businesses and to engage students,” said AC Overla, resident life and student engagement coordinator for MCC, said. “We are opening back up and we are looking for more opportunities to get students to in-person events.”
She said that "Selma" was chosen because it is fairly recent. She also commented that there are plenty of movies chronicling King’s life to choose from.
Overla said the movie showing was a way to bring people together in person to view the free showing. She said every year the college tries to do something for Martin Luther King Jr. Day every year. This year the holiday is on Jan. 17. Last year due to concerns related to the COVID-19 health crisis, the college was not able to celebrate the holiday.
“This year we are trying to do a bigger community-wide event and observance of that day,” she said.
Martin Luther King Day this year is a federal holiday that falls on the third Monday of January. Many businesses will be closed in honor of the holiday. King’s real birthday was Jan. 15.
Overla said the college is looking for similar opportunities to have this kind of event in the future, but nothing is currently scheduled.
To reserve a spot, contact Overla at (563) 549-0203 or email aoverla@eicc.edu.