WAPELLO — A stalled effort to amend the Louisa County flood plain ordinance is moving forward again, new zoning administrator Bruce Hudson reported Tuesday to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.
Hudson began serving April 1 as the Louisa County zoning administrator, after Louisa County contracted with Rural Utility Service Systems (RUSS), Mount Pleasant, for its zoning services. Hudson also serves as the executive director for RUSS.
Hudson told the supervisors he had met a few weeks ago with an Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) official concerning the ordinance amendment.
The official, Jason Conn, had reported meeting about 18 months earlier with former zoning administrator Paul Choi and presenting the proposed amendment at that time to Choi, Hudson reported.
According to Hudson, the amendment was similar to what other counties had also received from the DNR, but progress on adopting the amendment had not progressed after Conn presented Choi with the proposal.
“I sent (county auditor) Sandi (Elliott) a work copy and I’ll leave this copy here,” he told the supervisors as he distributed a copy of the proposed amendment.
“You can make a motion today to do it and then we’ll set up a public hearing for the readings of it so if anyone has any objections they can let you know,” Elliott explained.
The proposed amendment would modify sections dealing with factory-built homes to include all new and substantially improved buildings in the floodplain and identify anchoring methods to include, but not be limited to, over-the-top or frame ties to ground anchors.
The amendment would also replace the existing ordinance language for accessory structures to residential users. The new language will modify when detached garages, sheds and similar structure that are incidental to a residential use are exempt from the base flood elevation requirements.
Exempt buildings may not exceed 600 square feet in size and portions of the building located below one foot of the BFE (base flood elevation) must be constructed of flood-resistant materials. Accessory structures will also be required to meet similar sized openings as required in another section of the ordinance.
The ordinance’s definitions section would also be amended by adding new definitions for appurtenant structure, base flood elevation, flood insurance study, highest adjacent grade and substantial damage.
No specific date for the public hearing was set.
The board also asked Hudson to check on reports that a flood buyout lot in Port Louisa Township was continuing to be used by a neighboring property owner.
In other action, the supervisors accepted a $25,500 low bid from Odessa Mechanical, Wapello, to install air conditioning equipment in the recently renovated area of the Louisa County Complex.
The air conditioning work is one of the final steps needed before the county’s public health service can move into new quarters at the complex.
A second bid of $28,300 from C&M, Mount Pleasant, was also reviewed.
Louisa County Engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt also met with the supervisors and presented their weekly update on activities of the secondary roads department.
The two engineers reported that county roads were continuing to recover from the hard winter and that areas that had softened as frost left were now beginning to firm up.
Roehl also reported work on the County Highway 99 replacement bridge at Wapello was also progressing, with construction on two piers moving forward.
In final action, the board:
• Approve the one lot Deer Creek Subdivision west of Morning Sun;
• Agreed to delete a $115 delinquent tax bill on a mobile home that no longer existed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.