Fowl weather in the forecast
MUSCATINE – An inmate in Muscatine County Jail died on Saturday and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation.
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man pleaded not guilty to allegedly hitting a woman directing traffic with his car and leaving the scene. A trial is s…
WAPELLO — The Louisa-Muscatine School District will create a school resource officer position under a cost-sharing plan endorsed by the Louisa…
MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School postponed February's "Thaw" dance.
MUSCATINE —The Muscatine Community School District is retooling mental health support options for students, the school board learned during Mo…
MUSCATINE – The third house fire in Muscatine inside of a month was extinguished early Monday. No cause has been determined for the blaze.
MUSCATINE — Last week, Muscatine County saw another jump in positive COVID-19 cases.
Muscatine Public Health: Employers don't need to require a negative COVID test for employees to return to work
MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby has recommended employers not require a negative COVID-19 test to allow emplo…
WAPELLO — The second-degree murder trial of a Fairfield man accused of murdering his girlfriend during a vehicle crash has been continued unti…
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to give Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry permission to attem…