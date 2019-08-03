Franzen-Ingles Engagement

Franzen-Ingles
Brittney Franzen and Dennis Ingles, Durant, are engaged to be married. Friends and family are invited to watch them exchange wedding vows Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Durant Community Center. A reception will follow the ceremony at the community center.
Brittney is the daughter of Lynne and Terry Benton and Mike and Shelly Franzen, all of Durant. She is a graduate of Durant Community High School and is employed at Harbor Freight Tools, Iowa City.
Dennis is the son of Shirley Compton, Hillsboro, Ill., and Jon Ingles. He is a graduate of Sorento School and is employed at Duffe Grain, Inc., Wilton.
