The public is welcome to a free presentation about an historic grist mill in Muscatine.
Tom Hanifan, originally from Clinton, Iowa, will share the history and present the significance of the mill to the developing agricultural area.
Hanifan, as a volunteer with the Leadership Muscatine organization, will talk about a volunteer group that led to the restoration and interpretation of the old water mill. Tom has been president of the Friends of the Mill group since 1998.
The presentation will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., downtown Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill. This event is hosted through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation to support the arts and sciences in the area.
The original grain-grinding water mill was established in 1848. Now, in Wildcat Den State Park, it has undergone restoration and stands as one of the few remaining grist mills of the Midwestern region.
For more information, go to the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Facebook page or website at www.cityoffulton.us, or call Fulton, Illinois Tourism, 815-589-3925
