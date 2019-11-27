{{featured_button_text}}
Funding holiday meals

Team Staffing Solutions, Inc., Muscatine, donated $1,000 on Nov. 12 to Pearl City Outreach to help fund meals that will be provided in celebration of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Pictured from left to right: Naomi Kautz (Pearl City Outreach), Abby Curtis (Team Staffing), Sharon Phillips (Pearl City Outreach) and Craig Utley (owner of Team Staffing). 
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments