John and Gail George of Muscatine will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower.
Gail Hurlbut and John George were married Aug. 31, 1968, at the St. Mathias Church in Muscatine with Father Thomas Doyle performing the ceremony. Norma Long served as the Maid of Honor and Ed George was the Best Man.
They were blessed with a daughter, Lori (Keith) Heater, Muscatine; and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Makenzie.
John owned George Insurance Agency Inc. He also was a stockbroker for A.G. Edwards and a substitute teacher for the Muscatine and Davenport schools.
Gail worked for Tri-County Plumbing and George Insurance Agency, Inc.
