Gov. Kim Reynolds visits Muscatine

MUSCATINE – As the keynote speaker at the 31st annual Lee Insurance Agency Spring Crop Seminar held Friday at Calvary Church, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke of many positives Iowa has going for it and said that one change is that Iowa must lower its corporate tax.

Commenting that she comes from an agricultural background, Reynolds said she is excited about the tax plan she put forward last week. When asked about the Democrats’ response to the plan she reiterated the importance of lowering the corporate tax to give Iowa a chance to

“We ended the last fiscal year with a $1.2 billion surplus, and nearly a billion dollars in reserve, so it’s time that we cut taxes,” she said. “We are over-collecting on Iowans. The proposal takes income taxes to a 4 percent flat tax. We go from the sixth-highest tax rate in the country to the fifth-lowest.”

In discussing the proposed budget, she stressed how happy she was about the funding of education, broadband, child care, and housing. She also said that reducing taxes and expanding mental health opportunities were a highlight of the plan. Reynolds also stressed she was excited about a part of the proposal that no longer taxes retirement pensions.

Reynolds also spoke of wanting to keep retirees in Iowa “instead of sending them to Florida or Arizona or Texas.” She commented the other states have better pension policies which cause retirees to move.

She also said the corporate tax rate in Iowa is 9.8%, which makes Iowa the third highest in the country. She said Illinois, New York, and California have lower tax rates on corporations than Iowa. The proposal is to cap the current tax rate at $700 million and anything over goes to buy down the corporate tax rate. She hopes to eventually get to a flat rate.

She also spoke about the biofuels bill which is in the legislature that will impact agriculture. She was happy to say it passed the house this week 82-10. She said the happiest part for her is that it passed in a bipartisan manner.

“It is great to be back on the road and it is great to gather,” she said. “This is an opportunity to talk about policy, strategy, the latest innovations, and to connect with farmers, agri-businesses, insurance providers … it’s a great opportunity for me to highlight some of the things we are working on, and for me to get feedback.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0