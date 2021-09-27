Heart and Soul to hold forum to seek ideas for Muscatine's south end

MUSCATINE — On Wednesday afternoon the Muscatine Heart and Soul project wants community members with an open mind and unique ideas for how to better the Grandview area and Carver Corner to attend an open house from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The open house is in Taylor Park, near the intersection of Taylor and Shiller streets. In the event of rain, it will be moved into the gym of Franklin School. Members and volunteers for the project will talk to people about the changes they hope to see in the area. The project also will display some plans for future projects for feedback.
The project to revitalize the Grandview area in conjunction with the Grandview Avenue reconstruction was announced in February, during a Ward 4 meeting. Ideas are sought for street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. The Grandview area runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River.
“It’s not going to be a one-time deal,” said city communications manager Kevin Jenison. "We are committed to keep in touch with the citizens, especially in the first area we are concentrating on which is basically from Hershey to the Riverfront and from Carver Corner to the bypass. That is the first area that we are concentrating on, but we will eventually expand and reach out to different neighborhoods and parts of the city as we move forward.”
He said a large part of Heart and Soul is reaching out to the residents to understand what they want to see happen in the neighborhoods and what amenities they may want, instead of being told what they are going to get.
The Heart and Soul Project is a national project that community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin chose that has been used in many communities across the country to revitalize communities by determining what the residents want and planning from there. The project focuses on involving everyone, focusing on what matters, and playing the long game.
Royal-Goodwin said the most important part of the plan is that the Grandview area is a neighborhood made of residents and businesses on the southern end of Muscatine. She also said that it is an area that has suffered from a lack of significant investment. The main focus of the project will be quality of life and economic development. The city wants to work with residents and businesses to reinvigorate the area and the participation of residents and businesses is key to success.
People wishing to volunteer to help with the project can contact Intern Meghan Custis at cdintern@muscatineiowa.gov.