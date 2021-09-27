Heart and Soul to hold forum to seek ideas for Muscatine's south end

MUSCATINE — On Wednesday afternoon the Muscatine Heart and Soul project wants community members with an open mind and unique ideas for how to better the Grandview area and Carver Corner to attend an open house from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The open house is in Taylor Park, near the intersection of Taylor and Shiller streets. In the event of rain, it will be moved into the gym of Franklin School. Members and volunteers for the project will talk to people about the changes they hope to see in the area. The project also will display some plans for future projects for feedback.

The project to revitalize the Grandview area in conjunction with the Grandview Avenue reconstruction was announced in February, during a Ward 4 meeting. Ideas are sought for street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. The Grandview area runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River.

