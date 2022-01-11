 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday season in Muscatine ends
Holiday season in Muscatine ends

tree

With the new year over a week past, the holiday season 2021-22 came to an end Tuesday as workers from Muscatine Power and Water removed the community Christmas tree from the front of First National Bank of Muscatine. The tree was lighted during the Holiday stroll on Dec. 3.

 DAVID HOTLE

