Iowa ACLU warns Scott County to 'change course' on youth detention center plans

A coalition of civil rights, social justice and community organizations led by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa sent a letter Thursday to the Scott County Board of Supervisors challenging its plans to use federal COVID-19 funds to build a new, larger juvenile detention facility.

The ACLU, in its letter, argues using COVID-19 funds to build the facility is unlawful and that building a new and expanded juvenile detention facility will deepen racial disparities within the juvenile court system.

One out of every 22 Black children is detained in Scott County compared to 1 out of every 457 white children, according to a Sentencing Project analysis of state data collected in 2019.

Statewide, the rate at which Black children are placed in detention in Iowa is more than double the national average. Black children in Iowa are about nine times as likely as their white peers to be placed in juvenile detention, putting Iowa's racial disparity in juvenile detention as the eighth highest in the nation.

"These are deeply disturbing numbers," Mark Stringer, ACLU of Iowa Executive Director, said in a statement. "Scott County should be doing what it can to remedy racial disparities in its treatment of youth, not make them worse."

Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck and Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Director Jeremy Kaiser did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

County officials have argued a 40-bed facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term juvenile detention capacity needs.

Over the past five years, Scott County has housed an average of roughly 25 juveniles per day between the jail and juvenile detention center, with peaks of up to nearly 40 juveniles.

The JDC has an operational capacity of 14 to 16 beds and a licensed capacity of 18 beds.

When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties, separating them from their families and local support systems. Space constraints also limit detention staff's ability to properly classify and separate juveniles based on the severity of their offense, gender and gang affiliation.

And as of December, any youth awaiting trial as an adult had to be removed from the Scott County Jail under a state and federal mandate, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention, necessitating the further need for more space, according to county officials.

"Obviously, we need to listen to the ACLU folks and make decisions from there," Republican Supervisor John Maxwell, a proponent of the plans, said Thursday. "We need to digest this and see how we move forward. We need to show what is best for all citizens of Scott County, and that has got to be in my decision-making process."

Maxwell, though, said he "stands firm" on building a new, larger facility.

"I think keeping our juveniles at home is paramount to this. And I am unwavering when it comes to that," he said. "And I feel that is best for every Scott County citizen."

Asked about the racial disparities noted by the ACLU and others, Maxwell said: "It's silly to think when someone calls 911 that race is involved."

"It's not," he said. "It's a person's decision to do something wrong, and the police or the people of authority come and get involved."

A 2020 report issued by the Iowa Department of Human Rights, however, found that Iowa’s juvenile justice system increases racial disparities at multiple decision points in the juvenile justice system, including referring children to the juvenile justice system, detaining them and waiving them to adult court.

In 2019, Black children aged 10 to 17 years old were 6.5 times more likely to enter the juvenile justice system for simple misdemeanor offenses compared with white children. And between 2015 and 2019, the number of Black children placed in juvenile detention for probation violations increased 31% while the number of white children decreased by 28.4%.

Black children in Iowa were also 9.8 times more likely to have their case waived to adult court compared with white children, and were 14.3 times more likely to have their case directly filed in adult court compared with white children.

Maxwell and fellow Republican Supervisor Tony Knobbe also said the county had worked to expand diversion, restorative justice and prevention programs in recent years.

Knobbe pointed to the county's school-based restorative justice and auto theft accountability victim-offender mediation programs, and the county's $700,000 commitment to the Youth Assessment Program run by Family Resources. The latter is aimed at connecting youth and families to preventative behavioral and mental health services to lower juvenile crime, by providing assessment, referral and case management services.

Knobbe added: "We've checked with all legal and accounting authorities up from us and we've gotten a green light from all of them."

'Do the right thing'

Supervisors have given preliminary approval to spend more than $7 million of the $33.6 million allocated to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to build a planned 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center estimated to cost $21.75 million.

The funds were specified by the Department of the Treasury to aid state, local and tribal governments in responding to the impact of COVID-19 and their efforts to contain COVID-19 in their communities, residents, and businesses.

The ACLU, in its letter, argues building a new, expanded juvenile detention center that predates the pandemic violates U.S. Department of Treasury regulations governing the use of the funds.

The Department of the Treasury issued a final rule last month stating the use of funds “to respond to public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic must be related and reasonably proportional to a harm caused or exacerbated by the pandemic." And expressly stated construction of new correctional facilities and new congregate facilities to decrease spread of COVID-19 were ineligible, "because such construction is generally expected to be more costly than alternative approaches or capital expenditures that may be equally or more effective in decreasing spread of the disease."

Scott County officials — including the Scott County Attorney's Office — and external auditor Baker Tilly contend governments that report revenue losses to the Treasury have the option of using some of their American Rescue Plan money on government services that might not otherwise be eligible under Treasury rules, including juvenile detention.

County Budget Director David Farmer said the opinion was based on guidance from the Treasury, Iowa State Association of Counties and National Association of Counties.

Farmer noted the Treasury Department had advised recipients "have broad latitude to use funds for government services up to their amount of revenue loss due to the pandemic."

Scott County, however, has financially weathered the pandemic well. While some county revenues have declined, others have exceeded expectations, Farmer said. And county officials initially did not anticipate a net loss large enough to qualify to use federal dollars to replace lost revenue under the interim rules.

However, the final rules states recipients may elect a "standard allowance" of $10 million to spend on government services, regardless of whether they lost that much revenue.

The final rule states the Treasury "presumes" local governments lost up to $10 million in revenue because of the pandemic "based on an extensive analysis of average revenue loss across states and localities." And recipients are permitted to use that amount to fund government services, rather than calculate their actual revenue loss.

However, the ACLU and others contend building a 40-bed facility goes against the recommendation of state officials and national juvenile justice experts.

"Best practice is to focus new dollars and reforms on preventing children from entering the juvenile justice system in the first place, not to increase the incarceration of children," Stringer wrote in the letter to Scott County officials. "Rather than invest millions of dollars in expanding Scott County’s ability to warehouse children who enter the juvenile delinquency system in Iowa, Scott County should focus on reducing the overall number of children in the system and reducing racial disparities."

That includes making critical community investments in mental health counseling, violence prevention and restorative justice.

"We call upon the Scott County Board of Supervisors to do the right thing," Stringer said. "We ask the board to change course."

Should it not, the ACLU warns it will lodge a complaint with U.S. Department of Treasury and Office of Inspector General about the misuse of ARPA funds, in violation of the law, exposing the county "to the serious risk of federal enforcement action requiring it to reimburse the Treasury Department."

The letter delivered to the Scott County Board of Supervisors was signed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa, Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Iowa Justice Action Network, Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, One Iowa, Regret No Opportunities, Iowa Coalition for Collective Change and The Sentencing Project.

