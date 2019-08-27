DES MOINES — A select group of Muscatine residents will get a hand up in preparing for the Muscatine job market thanks to a new Iowa state grant.
The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine was one of 13 recipients of the new Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund grants, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today.
According to a news release from Reynolds’ office, the funding will benefit the Fueling the Future pilot project. The project is a partnership among the foundation, Trinity Muscatine Public Health, Muscatine Community College, the city of Muscatine, Muscatine Center for Social Action, Aligned Impact Muscatine and a collective of Muscatine employers.
“The idea is to work with families whose kids have been eligible for the backpack program, which provides a backpack of food for kids in need,” Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter said. “We know there are kids like this in all our schools in the community. Our thought was rather than every weekend filling their backpacks with food, why don’t we look at systemic improvement, which would be providing training for the parents of these children?”
She said training consists of an intense six-week program in a high-demand field of either certified nurse’s assistant or welding offered through the college. Area employers participate in paid part-time internships during the training. Six months of follow up is also included to ensure success. There are also other financial issues addressed, such as transportation and day care during the training.
Four rounds of the welding training have already been done. The next training cycle hasn’t been scheduled, but DeWinter said once funding has been secured, another round of training can be done at any time. She said working with the schools to identify families to be part of the program may take several weeks.
DeWinter said she is proud that so many groups in Muscatine were able to come together to provide the training. She feels the collaboration helped the program to be selected for the grant.
The release did not specify the amount of the grant. DeWinter said the grant would train 12 people, though she did not know the exact figure of the funding.
Foundation communications coordinator Jennifer Conard also said she believes the collaboration between so many groups had given the grant application a better chance of being approved.
“Of course we are excited to receive the grant,” she said. “There are a lot of groups that came together to make this happen. That is one of the great things about Muscatine is that we work so well together toward common goals. We are excited to start this expansion of an existing program to help multi-generationally. This is going to translate across generations and help entire families.”
