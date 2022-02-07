Iowa legislators hold first forum Saturday at Muscatine Community College

MUSCATINE — Members of the Muscatine area community had the chance to have some face time with area state legislators Saturday as Muscatine Community College, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce hosted the first of two legislative forums.

During the forum, Sen. Zach Wahls, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, Sen. Mark Lofgren, and Rep. David Kerr fielded questions from an audience of about 50 people. The four each began with opening statements where they discussed the coming session in Des Moines and what their roles would be. While in the past the briefing has lasted 90 minutes, this year the time allotted was lowered to 60 minutes.

“I’m here to say thank you very much,” resident Mike Dolby said regarding the inclusion of the recreational trust fund in the senate state budget, which would generate funding for water quality and outdoor recreation. “My concern is that if it doesn’t happen now, after 10 or 12 years, it never will.”

Resident Sarah Lande congratulated the legislators on having extra money in the budget and also encouraged them to add a penny sales tax to fund working with natural resources and clean water. Kaufmann said that too much was collected in taxes and said he has supported the issue as part of an overall tax reduction package.

“I think you have more momentum this year than you ever have,” Kaufmann said.

Wahls said the legislature is going to continue talking about the funding and he believes there is a lot of support for it.

Student Rebecca Emhoff said the legislators should continue support for area community colleges. Wahls commented that there is strong bipartisan support for community colleges.

Resident Jake Walker spoke with Lofgren about his service on the veterans’ affairs committee and what issues the committee is working on. It was noted most veterans bills pass 150-0.

There was also a question about the bottle bill, however, the bill has not been changed in many years. Kerr said he hopes to vote for something this year to change the bottle bill.

High on the list of items discussed was the proposed tax plan. Several questions came in from online watchers regarding the plan. Cathy Davis cited that Iowa ranks 17 in per-pupil spending and has been funded below inflation since 2010. Kerr disagreed with the numbers, saying he had seen figures showing the last 10 years the state has kept up with inflation. He said this year’s offer includes a 2.5% increase and an additional $19 million supplemental funding.

The next legislative forum will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at Wilton City Hall.

