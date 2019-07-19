Plans to repair mudslide damages to Iowa 92 west of Lousia County Road X-17 are moving forward, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The road, near Columbus Junction, has been closed since May 27 and will remain closed until the road is completely reconstructed. Weather conditions have continued to cause damage to the shoulder, ditch and roadway since the mudslide occurred.
The contractor is expected to be selected by July 30, but because the area is unstable, work may not begin right away.
Officials ask that during the road closure, motorists will continue to be directed to the official detour using U.S. 218 (north and south for about 13.7 miles), Iowa 22 (east and west for about 13 miles), and Iowa 70 (north and south about 14.8 miles).
Local traffic will have access to Iowa 92 except for the area of greatest damage near mile post 249.
Barriers blocking access to roads will remain in place until the road has been deemed safe for traffic. Officials ask that drivers not move or drive around the barricades for their own safety.
