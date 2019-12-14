With severe flooding expected to become more common statewide, vulnerable “frontline” communities including the poor and people of color are likely to be hurt the most, according to a study released Thursday by the Iowa Policy Project.
The study examined the immediate and longer-term impacts of flooding statewide, finding that wealth is a “strong indicator” of a community’s ability to absorb and rebound from the impacts of disaster.
“Frontline communities often lack the ability to fully recover or move away from hazardous areas,” wrote “Flooding and Inequity” author Joseph Wilensky, a graduate student studying urban planning at the University of Iowa.
With as severe floods become more common in part due to climate change, “these communities may be trapped in a cycle of disaster and recovery, coming out worse each time until communities are broken apart and their members forced to move to other locations” that might not be any safer, the study concluded.
One problem is real estate: Poor communities are often in flood plains, where land is cheap. Low-income residences are often lower build-quality, too, compounding their susceptibility to damage, Wilensky wrote.
Iowans affected by disaster can qualify for government assistance, but there can be significant delays between disaster and payout. The study reported that, after the catastrophic floods of 2008, Iowa was able to spend only 3% of $798 million in federal block grants due to federal distribution rules.
“If you’re a low-income person, you can’t just say you’ll use your savings until the FEMA money comes—you don’t have any savings,” David Osterberg, IPP founder and researcher, told reporters on a call Thursday morning.
Another problem involves the cost-benefit analysis used to determine mitigation and recovery efforts. In general, the cost of the protection envisioned must not exceed the value of the property being protected, Wilensky writes.
This 1:1 rule favors wealthier communities, making it “much easier to justify an expensive mitigation project to protect higher-valued homes or land than homes or land of frontline communities, even if these wealthier locations are better positioned to recover due to inherent community wealth,” the study states.
This sort of cost-benefit analysis is used by both federal and state agencies, such as the Army Corps of Engineers, according to the study.
Wilensky proposed a review of these analyses as a possible policy solution. The study also recommended the state reconsider its rules on disaster assistance.
“Iowa currently stops processing and paying disaster claims once a federal disaster is declared, but federal funds may not arrive to a community in a timely fashion,” the study said. “While the stop-payment measure was implemented to reduce state governmental expenditures in favor of federal funds, its implementation leaves residents without relief and leaves low-income communities vulnerable to severe disruption.”
According to the study, accepting state funds does not prevent claims to federal funds, but state funds must be repaid if an applicant later receives federal assistance. It added that residents of frontline communities impacted by recurring flooding are more likely to live below the poverty level, endure unemployment, have a disability and identify as African American or Latino, the study added.
“The big picture is that, nationally, you see that frontline communities of ecological disasters suffer the hardest and recover the slowest, the most incompletely, of any community when disaster strikes,” Wilensky told reporters Thursday. “Iowa doesn’t necessarily differ.”
The study builds on a September IPP study that warned “a changing climate may produce more historic-level floods in the region" and that the atmospheric conditions that led to the infamous 1993 floods "may become a new normal."
Thursday’s study found that precipitation in the Upper Mississippi River Basin has risen about one inch per decade since the 1970s, on average, and that these trends will accelerate in the future.
“Extreme rainfall is getting more common,” Osterberg said, “and that has an effect on flooding.”
