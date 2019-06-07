{{featured_button_text}}

To celebrate Juneteenth, the Muscatine Art Center will host a panel discussion where guests will share their experiences on the ways area residents have crossed cultural and racial divides.

This program is inspired by Alexander Clark, a black activist who worked to improve the lives of black people in Iowa in the 1800s, and the Muscatine-area community that aided his efforts. The program will be 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13, in Muscatine Art Center’s Music Room.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery on June 19, 1865. 

Speakers include historian Annabell Williams-Blegen, Veronica Barrera, Karen Bartachek and Arlene Geer.

Admission to this program is free and open to the public. The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments