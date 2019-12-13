MUSCATINE -- Muscatine City Councilman Kelcey Brackett will run for the Iowa House in District 91 in 2020.
“I’m running for the Iowa House because it’s time for new leadership at the Statehouse that will do what’s best for families in Muscatine and our community," Brackett said. "During my time on the council, I’ve worked tirelessly to tackle issues like the lack of affordable housing in Muscatine and low wage jobs that are forcing our residents to work two and three jobs just to get by. We need leaders in Des Moines who will listen to the people of Muscatine County and work to improve the lives of hard-working Iowans, not just those at the top. ”
After a brief stint in the U.S. Army, Brackett returned to Iowa. He worked his way from the front desk of an information technology company to eventually starting his own company. After selling his successful company, he joined Stanley Consultants as the senior network Analyst.
“I raised my family in Muscatine and I’m proud to call it home," Brackett commented. "Over the next year, I’ll be knocking doors and talking to the people of District 91 about what’s important to them. I’m excited about the opportunity to serve my community in the Iowa House and make it a more attractive place to live, work, and invest.”
Kelcey is an Iowa native and currently serving his 2nd year on the Muscatine City Council. He has lived in Muscatine for over 20 years with his wife, Rachel, who is a professor at Black Hawk College in the Quad Cities. They have two grown children who went through Muscatine Public Schools. Brackett has been involved in PCCGS, MuscatineConnect, Iowa Parrot Rescue, Toastmasters, and the Muscatine Soapbox Derby, Over the Edge, and Stinky's House of Horrors which just this year raised over 6,600 pounds of food donations for area families.
