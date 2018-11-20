MUSCATINE — A simple act of kindness more than 20 years ago will lead to more than 1,000 people in Muscatine being treated to a quality Thanksgiving Day dinner once again this year.
About 20 years ago, Jim Weigand, now 80, and his wife, Carol, noticed a young family going through a difficult time. The father had just passed away, leaving the mom and children in a tough situation.
So, the Weigands purchased a Thanksgiving Day dinner and anonymously had it delivered to them.
Leo Steinke, who Jim visited often during Weigand’s trips to Steinke’s McDonald’s for coffee, learned of the kind act, congratulated Jim and told him to find additional families next year and he would donate money anonymously for the same cause.
“Well, the next year came,” Weigand said, “and I remember vividly, Leo gave me a check for $350. So I went and bought some dinners, and I distributed them to some needy people in Muscatine.”
And behold, a movement was born.
Soon, there was Sister Irma, a Catholic nun, who told Jim the MCSA (Muscatine Community for Social Action, the homeless center) in Muscatine would take whatever help Weigand could give them.
Year after year, it kept growing as more people learned of the effort. Businesses and others made donations. “It just gradually got bigger and bigger,” Weigand said. Weigand even started seeking businesses out for help.
Steinke’s wife Rose still donates a check, even after Leo’s passing.
It definitely means a lot to the organizations it serves, such as the MCSA where about 86 will be fed this year.
“We are here for the most vulnerable people of Muscatine,” said Scott Dahlke, interim executive director. “We are just super excited to be able to feed them on Thanksgiving Day so that they feel part of the community.
“The fact that our community cares, and is willing to come out in such a manner, it’s just heart-warming and humbling.”
It seems to be still growing.
But about five years into it, Weigand knew it was getting so big he needed to do something.
So about 15 years ago, Weigand turned it over to an organization he was part of already — the Knights of Columbus Council 1305 at St. Mary and St. Mathias Catholic Church. “We were getting so much money (donated), I thought it would be better if the money was controlled,” explained Weigand, who was twice the Grand Knight of the Council there.
Not that Jim Weigand quit being part of the process. In fact, he will be at Hy-Vee, using either his walker or his cane, Wednesday morning at 10 when he and his fellow Knights meet to deliver dinners to individual families.
As those of you familiar with the Hy-Vee Thanksgiving Day Dinner know, it’s a pretty good feed.
The fixings, which come already cooked, include a 15-pound turkey, which has been deboned, and large containers of mash potatoes, gravy, dressing and a vegetable plus rolls and a pumpkin pie.
Each dinner costs about $90, and the Knights have purchased 78 of them.
Hy-Vee estimates a dinner feeds about eight to 12 adults. Weigand knows that many families have children, though, and some children will be at the shelters they deliver to, too. So he figures each dinner feeds about 15 people. His figuring is based on his knowledge that a few years back five dinners fed about 200 kids at the Jesus Mission.
The Jesus Mission will again benefit from the Knights’ generosity. So will the Muscatine Center for Social Action, where 91 attended last year, and the Island Methodist Church.
The whole project involves many moving parts, including a beef and noodles dinner every October by the Knights of Columbus that raises the funds to help cover costs of the dinners. The Weigands’ son-in-law and daughter, Paul and Terri Keitel, who raise black Angus cattle on their DeWitt farm, donate the beef. This year, the Islands Methodist Church helped out with the noodles.
“There’s a lot to it,” Jim said of all the organizing and fundraising, etc.
Jim and Carol will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary in January. But this will be their last time leading the Thanksgiving Day Knights of Columbus Dinner effort.
Jim is suffering from arthritis, and Carol from several major health challenges.
“It’s been a journey,” said Carol Weigand. “But we are glad Eric and Emily (Blair) are taking it over. They are a wonderful couple, and I know they are going to continue it for a long time. We will be here to help as much as we can.”
Jim Weigand knows why he has led the charge for so many years. “Because I like to help people,” he said. He’s also quite happy to after his recovery from colon cancer some 26 years ago.
“You can ask any of my brother Knights,” he said. “We have gone to homes and delivered to individual families. They get the turkey dinner and they break down and cry.
“It gives you a warm feeling to know that you are helping somebody,” he added. “That propels you further. You want to help more people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.