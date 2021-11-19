Law enforcement does not foresee trouble due to Rittenhouse verdict

MUSCATINE — After the announcement that a teenager who shot and killed two people and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha Wis. was acquitted of charges of murder, Muscatine County law enforcement officials do not anticipate any issues in Muscatine County as a result.
On Friday, a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of first degree intentional homicide and four other felonies after a two-week long trial and four days of deliberation. Since the shootings on Aug. 25, 2020, public opinion has been polarized with some considering Rittenhouse an armed vigilante while others considering him a hero who took up arms to protect businesses from looters and rioters. Officials in Kenosha have reported protestors for both sides have gathered at the courthouse and that unrest is possible due to the verdict. A scuffle between supporters and detractors was reported Tuesday, but the two sides have remained mostly peaceful.
In the City of Muscatine, Asst. Police Chief Steve Snider reported that he had not heard of any protests being planned in the area as a result of the verdict and said the police are taking no special precautions. He commented that the issues spawned from Kenosha and doesn’t believe it will impact Muscatine.
“Even the BLM stuff we had here was pretty peaceful and we were all getting along pretty well,” Snider said.
On June 2, 2020, a group of Muscatine residents had gathered at the corner of Fifth and Mulberry to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minn. During the protest, the police brought bottles of water to the protesters and no issues were reported. A similar protest was held in Davenport the previous evening and it ended in violence and rioting.
“We respect and protect everyone’s Constitutional right to assemble and to protest as long as it stays peaceful and nonviolent,” Snider said. “They have that right and they can certainly exercise it.”
Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess also said he had not heard reports of any protests being planned. He said the sheriff’s office is not taking any extra precautions as a result of the verdict.
‘We maintain a level of preparedness,” Riess said. “We are prepared for anything all the time. I don’t foresee anything major. I haven’t heard of anything being planned or put into place.”