Law enforcement does not foresee trouble due to Rittenhouse verdict

MUSCATINE — After the announcement that a teenager who shot and killed two people and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha Wis. was acquitted of charges of murder, Muscatine County law enforcement officials do not anticipate any issues in Muscatine County as a result.

On Friday, a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of first degree intentional homicide and four other felonies after a two-week long trial and four days of deliberation. Since the shootings on Aug. 25, 2020, public opinion has been polarized with some considering Rittenhouse an armed vigilante while others considering him a hero who took up arms to protect businesses from looters and rioters. Officials in Kenosha have reported protestors for both sides have gathered at the courthouse and that unrest is possible due to the verdict. A scuffle between supporters and detractors was reported Tuesday, but the two sides have remained mostly peaceful.

In the City of Muscatine, Asst. Police Chief Steve Snider reported that he had not heard of any protests being planned in the area as a result of the verdict and said the police are taking no special precautions. He commented that the issues spawned from Kenosha and doesn’t believe it will impact Muscatine.

“Even the BLM stuff we had here was pretty peaceful and we were all getting along pretty well,” Snider said.