Leonhard sentenced to five days in jail

WASHINGTON – A Muscatine man was sentenced to five days in the Washington County Jail with credit for time served after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct in place of a charge of domestic abuse assault – second offense.

Additionally, a charge of violating a Muscatine County Order of Protection was dismissed. The order was canceled during the Jan. 5 hearing. Lucas Benjamin Leonhard, 37, of Muscatine, was also ordered to pay pecuniary damages within 30 days, as well as court costs.

According to the arrest record, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called on Sept. 7, 2021, to the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort to reports of a physical domestic at the main entrance of the casino.

According to court reports, building security told deputies they had video footage of Leonhard allegedly arguing with a woman and striking her. Deputies located Leonhard and were informed he had a valid no-contact order with her. Leonhard was arrested.

In November 2017, Leonhard had been sentenced to jail in Muscatine County courts after pleading guilty to domestic abuse assault. An investigation done by the Muscatine Police Department showed Leonhard had manually choked a woman and had caused bodily injuries.

He was arrested June 10 in Muscatine for domestic abuse assault, violation of a no-contact order, contempt, and child endangerment.

