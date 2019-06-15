Local Teens named Hoover Uncommon Students
Seth Hoffman, Muscatine, and Addison Randall, Letts, are among 15 high school seniors from across Iowa who will each earn a $1,500 cash award for work on a special project this summer. On Saturday, Oct. 26, the finalists will present the work before a panel of judges and three students will earn an additional $10,000 scholarship to the college or university of their choice.
Students applied for the program during junior year by submitting a proposal for a project showing entrepreneurship, community or humanitarian service, conservation or special use of technology. The 15 finalists then spend the summer working on the projects and recording results. The scholarships will be awarded soley on the merits of the work.
"Ramps and Pathways to STEM," is the title of Hoffman's project which has a goal of strengthening local STEM education for Pre-K students to get them off to a strong STEM start.
Randall's project is called, "Livestock Leadership," and it will, hopefully, give students a chance to acquire skills and attributes they would have previously never had the chance to get with livestock.
To learn more about the Uncommon Student Award program, visit UncommonStudent.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.