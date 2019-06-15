{{featured_button_text}}

Local Teens named Hoover Uncommon Students

Seth Hoffman, Muscatine, and Addison Randall, Letts, are among 15 high school seniors from across Iowa who will each earn a $1,500 cash award for work on a special project this summer. On Saturday, Oct. 26, the finalists will present the work before a panel of judges and three students will earn an additional $10,000 scholarship to the college or university of their choice.

Students applied for the program during junior year by submitting a proposal for a project showing entrepreneurship, community or humanitarian service, conservation or special use of technology. The 15 finalists then spend the summer working on the projects and recording results. The scholarships will be awarded soley on the merits of the work.

"Ramps and Pathways to STEM," is the title of Hoffman's project which has a goal of strengthening local STEM education for Pre-K students to get them off to a strong STEM start.

Randall's project is called, "Livestock Leadership," and it will, hopefully, give students a chance to acquire skills and attributes they would have previously never had the chance to get with livestock.

To learn more about the Uncommon Student Award program, visit UncommonStudent.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments