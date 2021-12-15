12 Days of Christmas Spirit: Alimoskis donate food for Christmas baskets

MUSCATINE — On Wednesday morning, the Alimoski family, known for the ownership of Muscatine Family Restaurant, Waffle and Pancake House, Muskie Energy Drink, Wilton Café, and Arty’s Ice Cream, donated hams, eggs, butter, and pancake mix for the Salvation Army of Muscatine’s Christmas Basket giveaway.

Through the morning, Bojamin Alimoski helped to deliver about $5,500 worth of food to the Calvary Church for distribution to the needy in Muscatine County. The giveaway will take place Thursday and Friday. Lt. Greg Bock, the officer in command of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County said the donation would allow the organization to redirect funds that would have otherwise gone to the food back into the budget to use for other needs and helping to make life better across the county.

According to Alimoski, his father, Andy Alimoski had the idea to donate and said this year will be the first of many for the family.

“This is something we are going to try to do every year,” he said. “This is the first time we have done this big of an organization-type thing.”