12 Days of Christmas Spirit: Alimoskis donate food for Christmas baskets

MUSCATINE — On Wednesday morning, the Alimoski family, known for the ownership of Muscatine Family Restaurant, Waffle and Pancake House, Muskie Energy Drink, Wilton Café, and Arty’s Ice Cream, donated hams, eggs, butter, and pancake mix for the Salvation Army of Muscatine’s Christmas Basket giveaway.
Through the morning, Bojamin Alimoski helped to deliver about $5,500 worth of food to the Calvary Church for distribution to the needy in Muscatine County. The giveaway will take place Thursday and Friday. Lt. Greg Bock, the officer in command of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County said the donation would allow the organization to redirect funds that would have otherwise gone to the food back into the budget to use for other needs and helping to make life better across the county.
According to Alimoski, his father, Andy Alimoski had the idea to donate and said this year will be the first of many for the family.
“This is something we are going to try to do every year,” he said. “This is the first time we have done this big of an organization-type thing.”
He said the donation consisted of over 400 dozen eggs, and 40 cases of ham, as well as a pancake mix and syrup. The Alimoski family, which includes Andy and Bojamin as well as Mendim and Chili and Bojamin’s wife Marcella, partnered with Hy-Vee to purchase the goods. He said with current food prices and problems with the supply chains it is hard getting certain foods right now.
Alimoski said he and his family had decided to make the donation to the community that has helped the family so much. He said the family had started as farmers and now, with the help of the community, they own several restaurants.
Andy and Rosie started with the Wilton Café in 2004, with older brother Mendim taking over. The younger brother Chili opened up Arty’s Ice Cream in Wilton. The family then opened Muscatine Family Restaurant in 2015. Bojamin, with the help of his parents, now runs Waffle and Pancake House. Muskie Energy Drink is opening in January.