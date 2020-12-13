12 days of Christmas Spirit: Carrying on a family tradition

MUSCATINE – Even while the temperature was dropping after Thanksgiving, Kelly Howell has spent a considerable amount of time in the Babyland section of Memorial Park Cemetery carrying on a family tradition of decorating for Christmas

Picking up the tradition of decorating the section of the cemetery from her mother Barb Andresen, Howell decorated the area of the cemetery, which contains three siblings. Several years ago, Andresen had a benefit to install electrical outlets in the section so she could decorate at Christmas. Howell had always helped Andresen decorate. The family kind of got out of the tradition about five years ago. This year, about two years after Andresen died, Howell decided to pick up the tradition.

“All the years I have been out there, there were so many graves that were unnoticed,” she said. “You could tell no one came out there and saw them and clean them or anything.”

In the past she had put stuffed animals on the graves. This year she made ornament hangers so she could put a Christmas ornament on every grave.

She said this year Kellor and Kellor Landscaping had donated a tree to put in the middle. Howell put angel wings on it. She has also put lights on the bushes.